Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 50 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

Global cases of COVID-19 have reportedly surpassed 50 million, increasing by ten million in three weeks.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the pandemic, the global tally topped the grim milestone on November 7.The global death toll has surpassed one-point-26 million.This comes about eleven months after the first case was reported in China in December last year. The global tally surpassed ten million on June 27, 20 million on August 9, 30 million on September 16 and 40 million on October 17.It took 31 days for the global tally to rise from 30 million to 40 million, but only 21 days to add another ten million.The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world, reporting over ten million cases. Bloomberg News said that the U.S. reported a record for daily new infections of more than 126-thousand on Saturday, quoting data from Johns Hopkins University.