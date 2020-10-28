Biden Moves Ahead with Transition, Set to Launch Agency Review Teams

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly getting ready to launch the transition process as President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the election continued into Sunday.The Associated Press reported on Sunday that Biden will launch agency review teams this week, the group of transition staffers that have access to key agencies in the current administration to ease the transfer of power.The teams will reportedly collect and review information such as budgetary and staffing decisions, pending regulations and other work in progress from current staff to help Biden’s team prepare for transition.The report said that the teams are meant to lay the groundwork so that the thousands of new staffers and appointees who will take over in January will have a road map and guidelines for how to continue the federal government’s work without pause, and how to shift the departments toward Biden’s priorities.Biden's campaign launched a transition team in May, and they have reportedly been working alongside designated staffers in Trump's administration on transition planning for months.