Politics

Passengers to China Must Have 2 Negative PCR Tests before Boarding

Write: 2020-11-09 09:14:39Update: 2020-11-09 09:39:37

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Wednesday, passengers flying from South Korea to China must test negative on two consecutive COVID-19 tests before boarding. 

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said on Sunday during a regular briefing that China plans to enforce the requirement as it is enhancing its quarantine measures amid a recent rise of imported coronavirus cases. 

Under the move, passengers on regular flights to China must take two PCR tests held at an interval of more than three hours within 48 hours of the flight at their own expense. 

Passengers of non-regular or chartered flights must take the first PCR test within 72 hours of the flight and the second within 36 hours of boarding. 

The Seoul government plans to directly notify South Koreans traveling to China after Wednesday of the new measures soon, while posting related information on the homepage of the Foreign Ministry.
