Inter-Korea

Write: 2020-11-09 09:38:35Update: 2020-11-09 09:51:43

N. Korean Media Keep Quiet about Biden's Victory

Photo : KBS News

The North Korean media have yet to report the outcome of the U.S. presidential election as of Monday, two days after Joe Biden was declared winner of the presidency.

The North's state media outlets, including the Korean Central News Agency, as well as its propaganda websites such as Uriminzokkiri remain mum about the election. 

The North Korean media did not publish any particular reports on the activities of its leader Kim Jong-un either, who hasn’t been seen in public since October 21.

North Korea, whose leader has built personal relations with U.S. President Donald Trump, appears to be waiting a little longer as Trump is refusing to concede his defeat. 

The communist country has not been very quick to announce the results of U.S. presidential elections in the past as well.
