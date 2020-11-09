S. Korea Adds 126 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 126 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, posting triple-digit growth for the second consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated tally to 27-thousand-553.Of the new cases detected throughout Sunday, 99 are local transmissions while 27 are imported.The daily numbers for Saturday and Sunday stayed above 100 even though the number of people tested on the weekend is about half of those on weekdays.Of the 99 local cases, 61 came from the greater metro area, including 39 in Seoul, 21 in Gyeonggi Province and one in Incheon. The recent infections have been traced to various places linked to daily life including work places, gyms, churches and call centers.The number of severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients dropped by one to 57.Two more coronavirus deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 480. The fatality rate stands at one-point-74 percent.