S. Korean Intelligence Chief Visits Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence chief is reportedly visiting Japan to discuss ways to resolve disputes over the wartime forced labor issue.According to a government source in Seoul on Monday, National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won arrived at Narita International Airport on Sunday for the trip.Park's visit draws attention as it marks the first trip by a high-ranking South Korean official to Japan since the launch of the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in September.The NIS director will reportedly meet with Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary-general of the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Hiroaki Takizawa, the director of Cabinet Intelligence.Park reportedly closely cooperated with Nikai in 2000 when he served as culture minister under the Kim Dae-jung government and Nikai was transportation minister.Attention is rising over whether Park will pay a visit to Suga during the visit.