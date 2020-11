Photo : KBS News

Foreign investors were found to have bought a net one-point-36 trillion won worth of South Korean stocks in October, which is the highest monthly amount to be posted this year.According to the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) on Monday, foreigners net bought over one trillion won in stocks from the main bourse KOSPI and nearly 300 billion won from the tech-heavy KOSDAQ last month.Foreign investors turned net buyers of South Korean stocks in July after a five-month selling spree, but went back to net-selling in August and September.The FSS assessed that last month’s shift to net buying was due to the weakening U.S. dollar, signs of economic recovery and improvement in business performance.