S. Korea Conducting COVID-19 Tests at Nursing Homes Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Monday began conducting COVID-19 tests on patients and staff at nursing facilities across the country in a preemptive move to contain the spread of the virus.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, the government will carry out the tests at all risk-prone facilities in 14 cities and provinces nationwide from Monday.Health authorities have been conducting the tests at nursing facilities and mental institutions in the greater Seoul and other metropolitan areas since last month.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Sunday that the tests will be expanded to other parts of the country, and the testing will be completed this month.The minister said that until the end of the year, the government plans to conduct the tests every two weeks in the greater Seoul area and every four weeks in other parts of the country.