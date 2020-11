Photo : YONHAP News

The rate of South Korea’s economic recovery was estimated to stand in the middle among key advanced countries and emerging economies.According to the Korea Center for International Finance(KCIF) on Monday, South Korea’s composite TIGER index stood at minus zero-point-76 as of August. TIGER stands for Tracking Indexes for the Global Economic Recovery. It refers to a set of composite indexes which the Brookings Institute and the Financial Times use to track the global economic recovery.With that figure, South Korea ranked ninth out of 23 countries surveyed.Lee Sang-won, a researcher at KCIF, suggested that South Korea could be heading toward a K-shaped rebound in which the level of economic recovery differs by region, industry and social class.