Seoul Court Deliberates on New Arrest Warrant for Child Porn Site Operator

Write: 2020-11-09 11:28:11Update: 2020-11-09 11:46:27

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has begun deliberation on a police request for an arrest warrant for Son Jong-woo, who operated one of the world's biggest child porn websites, “Welcome to Video.”

The Seoul Central District Court began the deliberation process at 10:30 a.m. Monday for Son, who’s been charged with violating laws on concealing criminal proceeds.

The process comes after Son's own father filed charges against him for concealing profits earned through criminal acts and forging private documents back in May to prevent his extradition to the United States. 

The 24-year-old was sentenced to 18 months in prison in an appeals trial last year on charges of producing and distributing obscene materials. 

He was scheduled to be released this April but was further detained after the U.S. Department of Justice demanded his extradition. 

However, the Seoul High Court rejected the U.S. request, citing possible setbacks to the investigation in Korea, and Son was freed. 

The court’s decision on the warrant is likely to come out late Monday.
