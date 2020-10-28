S. Korea, US to Maintain Firm Joint Defense Posture during Biden Administration

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean military said even after the leadership change in the United States, the allies will continue to maintain a firm joint defense posture to support the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.At a press briefing on Monday, Defense Ministry deputy spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said South Korean and U.S. military officials are maintaining close communication regarding Korean Peninsula security issues.Moon added that the ministry has set up a task force to prepare for possible changes under the new Joe Biden administration.A number of pending alliance issues could be handled differently, including the conditional transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul and the renewal of a defense cost-sharing deal.Kim Jun-rak, a spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), meanwhile, said there have been no unusual movements detected in North Korea following the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.