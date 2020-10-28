S. Korea, US to Maintain Firm Joint Defense Posture during Biden Administration

The South Korean military said even after the leadership change in the United States, the allies will continue to maintain a firm joint defense posture to support the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.
At a press briefing on Monday, Defense Ministry deputy spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said South Korean and U.S. military officials are maintaining close communication regarding Korean Peninsula security issues.
Moon added that the ministry has set up a task force to prepare for possible changes under the new Joe Biden administration.
A number of pending alliance issues could be handled differently, including the conditional transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul and the renewal of a defense cost-sharing deal.
Kim Jun-rak, a spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), meanwhile, said there have been no unusual movements detected in North Korea following the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.