DP Chief: Head of New Agency Should Be Neutral, Fair, Decisive

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon called for the head of the new Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) to be someone who is neutral, fair and decisive.At a supreme council meeting on Monday, which is the deadline for a recommendation committee to put forth its first list of candidates for the agency’s head, Lee also urged the panel to ensure that the CIO has a new leader by the month's end.Stressing the need to promptly set up the agency to prevent corruption by the prosecution, DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon called on the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to cooperate in ensuring the process is completed within the month.The seven members on the panel, meanwhile, are set to each recommend up to five candidates by 6:00 p.m. Monday, before starting a review process on Friday.Two candidates with endorsements from six of seven panel members will be recommended to President Moon Jae-in, after which Moon will appoint one candidate for a parliamentary confirmation hearing.