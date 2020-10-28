Biden to Prioritize Reversing Trump's Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to prioritize the reversal of policies enforced by the Donald Trump administration once he steps into office on January 20.According to Biden's official transition website on Sunday, the president-elect has classified COVID-19, economic recovery, racial equality and climate change as his administration's top priorities.While the transition team has put forth a seven-point plan to better cope with the pandemic, CNN reported that the Biden administration will support state governments to ensure that jobs are protected and offer extensions on unemployment insurance.The issue of racial inequality will first be tackled through law enforcement reforms by cooperating with Congress to ban police from resorting to neck holds and pursue the creation of a national police supervisory committee.On tackling the climate crisis, the Biden administration is widely expected to return to the Paris Agreement, reversing the Trump administration's withdrawal.Biden will also seek to restore U.S. alliances, including strained ties with South Korea, as the allies have yet to renew an agreement on sharing the cost of keeping American soldiers stationed in the South following Trump's demand for Seoul to drastically increase its contribution.