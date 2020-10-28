Rival Parties Differ on N. Korea Policies following Biden’s Election Win

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties both believe that Seoul will need to further solidify its relations with Washington under the new Joe Biden leadership, but differ on the direction of North Korea policies.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon on Monday vowed to strengthen the alliance and establish a network with the Biden administration to move forward in achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula.DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon stressed the need to promptly arrange a summit meeting between the two countries' leaders.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Kim Chong-in, on the other hand, expressed hope that the allies would restore hardline denuclearization policies towards North Korea and resume joint military exercises.PPP Rep. Park Jin, who chaired the parliamentary foreign affairs committee during the 18th National Assembly, spoke against what he called "stubborn efforts" by the Moon administration to persuade Washington to officially end the Korean War, arguing such a bid could negatively affect its ties with the Biden administration.