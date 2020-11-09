Seoul Seeks to Coordinate N. Korea Policy with Biden Camp

Photo : KBS

Anchor: As former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden emerged as the next American president over the weekend, Seoul started to communicate with his transition camp. As South Korea is concerned that Biden might undo the current nuclear talks with North Korea, former U.S. ambassadors to Seoul told KBS World Radio that a more traditional approach to North Korea might yield a better result in the current stalemate.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President-elect Joe Biden (Wilmington, Delaware - Nov. 7, 2020)]"Hello, my fellow Americans! Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we, the people."On the day Joe Biden declared his election as the next president of the United States, South Korea sent Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to Washington.[Sound bite: US President-elect Joe Biden (Wilmington, Delaware - Nov. 7, 2020)]"I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again... ""Tonight, the whole world is watching America, and I believe, at our best, America is a beacon for the globe. We will lead not only by the example of our power, but by the power of our example."With Biden's transition committee signaling plans to reverse Trump's key foreign and domestic policies, Seoul is concerned that it could lead to changes in the U.S. approach to North Korea.Speaking to South Korean reporters in Washington on Sunday, Kang acknowledged that she will be meeting officials from the Biden camp.[Sound bite: S. Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Korean-English translation)]"I do not think that they are reverting to the strategic patience approach, judging from what various figures on Biden’s side have openly said. We believe that progress should be made based on various achievements from the last three years."In an interview with KBS World Radio before Biden's election, former U.S. Ambassadors, Dr. Robert Gallucci and Kathleen Stephens, predicted that Biden will take a more traditional approach in dealing with North Korea, and that Seoul might prefer that change.[Sound bite: Dr. Robert Gallucci – former US Assistant Secretary of State]"I think it would be fair to say that President Moon and his administration have had a hard time coping with the American approach to dealing with North Korea. And the prospects of improving the relations between North and South has had to be, if you will, put aside while the United States pursued its position of maintaining a plateau in relations with the North Koreans. And that was not exactly, as I understood it at least, what President Moon would have preferred."" ...you can expect Vice President Biden to have a more traditional approach to valuing an ally. In this case, to valuing Seoul. That would mean that if there would be a complication, I would expect, over how exactly to deal with the DPRK - there would be a policy review. And that policy review would stretch from relations with Pyongyang and then with our allies in the region, as well as how to deal with China."[Sound bite: Kathleen Stephens – former US Ambassador to S. Korea]"President Biden would return to a more traditional approach, which would, I think, understand that given all that's happened in terms of North Korea's development and improvement in its nuclear and missile capabilities over the past four years and the past 15 and 20 years, Biden would set some realistic goals. But in principle, the principle would be underscored that North Korea should give up its nuclear weapons and its missile program eventually."With Biden elected, Seoul is also relieved from the Trump administration's pressure for a steep hike in the upkeep of the American forces on the Korean Peninsula. In an op-ed to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency published during his campaign, Biden vowed not to "extort" South Korea with what he called "reckless threats" to remove American troops from the Korean Peninsula.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.