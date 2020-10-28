Letters between Ex-Pres. Kim, US President-elect Biden Revealed

Photo : YONHAP News

Letters exchanged between former President Kim Dae-jung and U.S. president-elect Joe Biden during the 1980s were revealed to the public for the first time.On Monday, Yonsei University's Kim Dae-jung Presidential Library and Museum released a letter that Biden, a senator from Delaware at the time, sent to Kim, during his exile in the U.S., dated September 30, 1983.In the letter, Biden thanked Kim for sending information on South Korea's pro-democracy movement and relevant U.S. foreign policies, promising that they will be taken into careful consideration.Biden also offered his assistance, telling Kim not to hesitate to contact him or his staff.In a letter Kim sent to Biden dated February 27, 1984, the former president proposed a meeting to discuss the Chun Doo-hwan regime's lifting of a political activity ban imposed on 202 people earlier that month.