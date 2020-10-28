Menu Content

Moon Vows Close Communication with Biden Camp

Write: 2020-11-09 15:29:42Update: 2020-11-09 16:07:27

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that his government will communicate with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on multiple fronts as the former vice president makes preparations for his new administration.

Chairing his weekly meeting with top aides, Moon said Seoul is determined in its unwavering push for the Korean Peninsula peace process, noting that the incoming administration already has experience in cooperating on these efforts.

Vowing there would be no vacuum in the alliance, the president also expressed hope for an environment where new opportunities and solutions in inter-Korean relations could be explored.

He also pledged increased economic cooperation with the U.S. by strengthening bilateral and multilateral trade, commenting that Biden’s policies on carbon neutrality and climate change are in line with Seoul’s carbon goals and Green New Deal.
