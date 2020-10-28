NIS Chief Meets Top LDP Member

Photo : YONHAP News

National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won is said to have held discussions in Tokyo on Monday with Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.According to a South Korean government source on Monday, Park arrived at Narita International Airport on Sunday.Park's visit is in focus, since it is the first trip by a high-ranking South Korean official to Japan since Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stepped into office in September.Park and Nikai, who’s considered a powerful figure in the ruling camp, worked closely back in 2000 on bilateral tourism and exchanges when Park was culture minister and Nikai was transportation minister.In August of last year, Park discussed bilateral relations with Nikai on a visit to Japan as a special envoy of the National Assembly speaker.According to NHK, Park is likely to meet with senior government officials during his stay and discuss pending issues, including Japan’s wartime forced labor. Attention is also piquing over whether Park will meet Suga before he returns home.