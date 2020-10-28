Menu Content

Gov't to Ban Release of COVID-19 Patients' Personal Information

Write: 2020-11-09 15:51:27Update: 2020-11-09 17:00:28

Photo : YONHAP News

Personal information of COVID-19 patients, such as their gender and age, will no longer be made public starting December 30.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced the measures on Monday, a day before it is set to issue an advance notice for revisions to infectious disease-related laws, ordinances and regulations.

When revealing a COVID-19 patient's travel routes prior to being confirmed, the patient's name, gender, age and home address cannot be publicized, in order to protect privacy.

Facilities that violate the government's quarantine rules will first be issued a warning, then face a ten-day suspension the second time, and a 20-day suspension the third time around.

In addition, medical and quarantine personnel, as well as epidemiological investigators, will now be subject to government support in psychological counseling, in case they experience depression due to the pandemic.

The KDCA plans to finalize the revisions after gathering public opinion until December 10.
