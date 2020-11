Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in expressed grave concern following news that worldwide coronavirus infections have surpassed 50 million.Chairing his weekly meeting with senior aides, Moon said that thanks to quarantine efforts, South Korea's daily cases are under control at around 100, but he warned against complacency.He said infection clusters still persist and Korea must not lower its guard.According to President Moon, concerns are rising over a resurgence in infections due to the dry and cold weather and increased travel and meetings among people during the autumn season.He stressed there is no other way but to thoroughly abide by quarantine guidelines, saying it is the way to safeguard lives and revive the economy.