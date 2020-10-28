Hopes Rise of S. Korean Economic Recovery Following Biden's Victory

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The victory of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is raising hopes of an economic recovery for South Korea. The former vice president has pledged massive pump-priming measures to revive the U.S. economy. While this can translate into increased appetite for Korean exports by American consumers, experts say the dissipation of economic uncertainties that arose during the Trump administration is one of the key benefits.Sam Len reports.Report: One of the biggest economic changes anticipated after the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is a return to a focus on international trade, stepping away from the Trump administration's "America First" policy.Biden has pledged to revive the U.S. economy through massive fiscal spending and focusing on eco-friendly sectors.[Sound bite: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden]"We can grow this economy, we can deal with the systemic racism. At the same time, we can make sure that our economy is being run and moved and motivated by clean energy, creating millions of new jobs. That’s the fact, that’s what we’re going to do. And I’m going to say, as I said at the beginning, what is on the ballot here is the character of this country. Decency, honor, respect. Treating people with dignity, making sure that everyone has an even chance. And I’m going to make sure you get that. You haven’t been getting it the last four years."Some estimates project the U.S. government to spend two trillion U.S. dollars over the next four years on eco-friendly infrastructure.Such projections are good news for export-dependent countries like South Korea. For instance, the U.S. returning to the Paris Agreement on reducing greenhouse gas emissions spells new opportunities for the rechargeable battery industry, in which South Korean manufacturers rank high.Economists, like professor Yang Joon-seok of the Catholic University of Korea, said Biden's election win signifies a dissipation of economic uncertainties.[Sound bite: Yang Joon-seok, Economics Professor at the Catholic University of Korea (English)]"It's a question of 'do you want a maverick kind of economic policy' or a steady type of economic policy. President Trump has engaged in a somewhat, very inconsistent, somewhat unpredictable economic policies."In line with a U.S. recovery, the South Korean economy is projected to increase by up to zero-point-three percentage points next year, while exports could grow up to two-point-two percent, according to some projections.Reflecting such optimism, the main bourse on the Korean stock market, the KOSPI, closed up more than 30 points on Monday, the first day of trading after Biden's election win became clear.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News