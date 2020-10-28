Samsung Heir Attends First Hearing in Bribery Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong attended a trial on Monday for his involvement in a bribery and corruption scandal surrounding jailed former President Park Geun-hye and her confidant Choi Soon-sil.The Seoul High Court held its first formal hearing in the trial after the Supreme Court sent the case back to the lower court. Lee arrived at around 1:30 p.m. and quickly entered the building without answering questions from reporters.The trial had been suspended since January 17 when an independent counsel led by Park Young-soo requested the replacement of sitting judge Jung Jun-young, arguing that he displayed prejudice in the case and was biased toward the accused.​Both the appeals court and the Supreme Court turned down the request and the trial resumed last month.Lee was indicted on bribery charges after Samsung reportedly gave some 30 billion won to former President Park and her friend Choi in return for help in Lee’s management succession.The 52-year-old scion was sentenced to five years in prison in his first trial which was reduced to two years by an appellate court. But the Supreme Court acknowledged additional bribery charges and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court.