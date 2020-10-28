Minister Asks N. Korea for Prudence during Trump-to-Biden Transition Period

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young is calling on North Korea to act prudently until the Joe Biden administration drafts a new U.S. policy toward the reclusive state.Lee made the remark on Monday in his first press conference since taking office in July, where he called the recent U.S. presidential election an inflection point for major changes.Lee said the transition period in the U.S. government may create uncertainties in Northeast Asia, while possibly opening up bigger opportunities for inter-Korean peace. The minister said he hopes Seoul and Pyongyang will be able to tap into new opportunities during this period.The minister also said if South and North Korea restart communication and build mutual trust, they will be able to take the initiative together in creating better conditions on the Korean Peninsula and urged prudence, wisdom and flexibility on the North’s part.Lee also vowed efforts to closely communicate with the U.S. in the next several months and anticipated Biden will be a “sage of peace” and “good friend” for the Korean people.