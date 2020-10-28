'Seoul's Chief Intelligence Official Likely to Meet Japanese PM'

Photo : YONHAP News

National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won, who is visiting Japan this week, is reportedly finalizing an arrangement to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.Japanese broadcaster TBS said on Monday that arrangements are being made for Park to pay a visit to Suga at his official residence as early as Tuesday.The prospective meeting draws attention as Seoul-Tokyo relations are in limbo amid a dispute over Japan’s wartime forced labor. The visit by Park, who worked as a special presidential envoy under the Kim Dae-jung administration, has generated speculation that it may create possible momentum for a thaw in bilateral ties. It also marks the first trip by a high-ranking South Korean official to Japan since Suga took office in September.TBS reported that Park met with Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and his longtime friend, on Sunday, and discussed the forced labor issue and other pending issues between the two countries and regarding the region.On Monday, he also reportedly met with Shigeru Kitamura, the head of the National Security Secretariat of Japan, and Director of Cabinet Intelligence Hiroaki Takizawa.