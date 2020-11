Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said on Monday that human trials suggest its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 percent effective.Pfizer released the interim results that its vaccine, jointly being developed with German company BioNTech, prevented more than 90 percent of symptomatic infections in a trial of tens of thousands of volunteers. That's much higher than the figures health experts had predicted.The findings are based on an interim analysis conducted after 94 of over 43-thousand participants in the trial contracted the virus.The volunteers have gotten either the vaccine or a placebo. Pfizer says the 94 infections were mostly in people who had been given a dummy shot.The positive results sent stock prices surging as the Dow Jones industrial average soared five percent when the trading began on Monday.