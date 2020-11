Photo : YONHAP News

Negotiations among 15 Asia-Pacific countries over a massive regional trade agreement have reportedly been completed.In a press briefing on Monday ahead of the 37th Summit of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dzung announced the completion of talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP).The minister said the signing will depend on whether “internal procedures” of the negotiating nations are completed, adding the trade deal could be signed on Sunday.The RCEP comprises the ten ASEAN members plus South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.India took part in the initial negotiations of the RCEP, but withdrew from the talks out of concern over its trade deficit. Even without India, the economic bloc represents a third of the world's population.