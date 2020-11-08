Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Agree to Maintain Close Cooperation

Photo : KBS News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday agreed to maintain close cooperation to ensure the stable management of the Korean Peninsula situation.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Kang and Pompeo held talks during a luncheon on Monday at the U.S. State Department in Washington to share their assessment of the current situation.The ministry said the two sides agreed on the need to continue efforts to develop South Korea-U.S. relations based on their strong alliance and to move forward the Korean Peninsula peace process.The top diplomats also agreed to continue dialogue and consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries at various levels.In addition, the two exchanged opinions on various pending issues in the Seoul-Washington alliance, as well as the ongoing election for the new head of the World Trade Organization.The U.S. State Department said in a press release that the two sides discussed bilateral and regional priorities, including coordination on ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula and expanding cooperation through the U.S.’ Indo-Pacific Strategy and South Korea's New Southern Policy.