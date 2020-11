Photo : YONHAP News

About ten candidates have been proposed to be the head of the new Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).The seven members of a special committee recommended some ten individuals by 6 p.m. Monday, the deadline to put forth the first list of candidates.The candidates include various figures from the legal community, including former judges, former prosecutors and lawyers.Two candidates with endorsements from six of the seven panel members will be recommended to President Moon Jae-in, after which Moon will appoint one candidate for a parliamentary confirmation hearing.Rival parties are expected to lock horns during the selection process for the final two candidates.