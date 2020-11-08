S. Korea Reports 100 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, posting triple-digit growth for the third consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated tally to 27-thousand-653.Of the new cases detected throughout Monday, 71 are local transmissions while 29 are imported.The daily figure decreased by 26 from the previous day, but remained in triple digits amid continued outbreaks of small clusters at high-risk facilities as well as various locations linked to daily life.Of the 71 local cases, 53 came from the greater metro area, including 32 in Seoul, 18 in Gyeonggi Province and three in Incheon.The number of severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients dropped by three to 54.Five more related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 485. The fatality rate stands at one-point-75 percent.