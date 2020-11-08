Menu Content

Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Child Porn Site Operator

Write: 2020-11-10 09:47:20Update: 2020-11-10 10:13:08

Photo : KBS News

A local court has rejected a police request for an arrest warrant for Son Jong-woo, operator of one of the world's biggest known child pornography websites, "Welcome to Video."

The Seoul Central District Court denied the warrant for Son on Monday, saying that as the suspect largely admitted to most charges against him and basic evidence has already been secured, there is low possibility of him destroying evidence. 

The court added the suspect is a low flight risk and cooperating with the ongoing investigation. 

The court process comes after Son's own father filed charges against him for concealing profits earned through criminal acts and forging private documents back in May to prevent his extradition to the United States.

The 24-year-old was sentenced to 18 months in prison in an appeals trial last year on charges of producing and distributing obscene materials. He was scheduled to be released this April but was further detained after the U.S. Department of Justice demanded his extradition. 

However, the Seoul High Court rejected the U.S. request, citing possible setbacks to the investigation in Korea, and Son was freed.
