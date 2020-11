Photo : YONHAP News

A UN report estimates that more than six out ten North Korean people live in urban areas.The United Nations Human Settlements Programme, also known as UN-Habitat, released the "World Cities Report 2020" on Monday, in which North Korea's urban population was estimated at 16-point-12 million this year.The figure accounts for 62-point-four percent of the North's total population, with the comparable figure for South Korea 19 percentage points higher at 81-point-four percent.China's urban population rate posted 61-point-four percent to become the only country in East Asia with a lower figure than North Korea.The North's figure was higher than the global average of 56-point-two percent and the Asian average of 51-point-one percent.