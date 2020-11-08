S. Korea Launches Public Ad to Thank UN Veterans of Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea launched a public advertisement around the world to thank foreign service members who fought alongside the country during the Korean War.According to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Monday, the 30-second clip honoring foreign veterans began airing on electronic billboards in New York, London and Bangkok.The public ad has been provided to overseas broadcasters like BBC and CNN, and also posted on YouTube.This comes as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the three-year war.The South Korean government had previously planned various offline events in the country and in 22 United Nations member countries that participated in the war. However, most were either delayed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The annual "Turn Toward Busan" ceremony of paying one-minute silent tribute at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan will take place at the eleventh hour on Wednesday, November 11, as the nation marks its first statutory UN veterans memorial day.