Bloomberg: SoftBank in Talks to Sell Boston Dynamics to Hyundai Motor

Photo : YONHAP News

SoftBank Group is reportedly in talks to sell U.S. robot maker Boston Dynamics to Hyundai Motor.Citing unnamed sources on Tuesday, Bloomberg said the up to one-billion-dollar deal would give the South Korean automaker control of the robotics company. The terms of the deal have yet to be finalized.Started as a project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT) in the early 1990s, the robotics firm operated independently until Google bought it in 2013. It was sold again in 2017 to SoftBank.The company has developed technologically advanced machines like the maneuverable dog-like robot Spot introduced in 2015, but most of its projects have been unprofitable.If the deal is completed, it is expected to accelerate Hyundai's push to expand its portfolio in so-called "future new growth" areas, such as robotics.While all parties involved declined to comment, in emailed statements, Hyundai said it is "continuously exploring various investment and partnership opportunities."Boston Dynamics said its work "continues to excite partners interested in exploring a deeper commercial relationship with our company."