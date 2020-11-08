Pres. Moon to Attend Summits This Week with ASEAN States

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is set to take part in summits with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) this week.The presidential office said Tuesday that Moon will attend five virtual summits over four days, starting Wednesday, including the South Korea-ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the East Asia Summit (EAS).At the South Korea-ASEAN Summit scheduled for Thursday, Moon will unveil his “New Southern Policy Plus Strategy” which consists of seven strategic directions regarding comprehensive cooperation in health and medicine.On Saturday, Moon will attend the ASEAN Plus Three Summit and EAS, which will be attended by ASEAN members plus South Korea, the U.S., China and Japan. Saturday marks the first time that Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will both be in attendance at a public event.On Sunday, Moon will sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP), which is set to become the world’s largest free trade agreement.