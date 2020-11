Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows that expanded online classes put in place because of COVID-19 have had more negative effects such as the widening academic gap and undermining students’ social skills.The survey was conducted by the National Education Council under the presidential office on nearly 24-thousand-700 citizens, students, parents, and teachers from October 3 to the 16.The results of the phone and online survey showed that 92-point-two percent of teachers believed that a prolonged period of online classes will lead to a widening gap in academic competence.Close to 90 percent of parents and more than 78 percent of average citizens also feared this gap.