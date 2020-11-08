S. Korean Lawmakers Broaden Approach to Biden Team

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties are reaching out to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on various fronts.Lawmakers said Tuesday a ruling Democratic Party task force led by lawmaker Song Young-gil will be leaving for Washington D.C. next Monday for a five-day trip. They plan to meet with members of Biden's foreign policy and security team as well as Congressional figures.The major opposition People Power Party is also planning a trip to the United States. Led by foreign policy expert Park Jin, the party's special committee on diplomacy and security will decide the itinerary of the trip based on the schedule of the National Assembly's standing committees.Bipartisan visits are in the works, too. The National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee will visit the United States next month, while Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has proposed that floor leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties visit early next year.