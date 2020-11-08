Small Cities, Counties Oppose Designation of 16 'Special Cities'

Photo : KBS News

Small cities and counties based in Gyeonggi Province with a population of less than 500-thousand issued a joint statement on Tuesday voicing their opposition to the proposed designation of so-called “special cities.”They are against a government plan to offer special administrative and financial privileges to 16 major cities in the country with populations of more than 500-thousand.The bill to revise the local autonomous law is the first initiative of its kind in 31 years and is being deliberated at a parliamentary committee.The opponents claim that only 16 out of the nation's 226 cities, counties and districts that account for 12 million residents will be given favors while the remaining 39 million residents will be sidelined.They argue this plan will only broaden the gap between the rich and the poor.They also claim that the term “special city” should be ruled out because it spurs division and conflict.