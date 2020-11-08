Public Notification for Documents on Mitsubishi's Asset Seizure Takes Effect

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean court's public notification for a Japanese firm to state its opinion regarding the liquidation of seized assets after ignoring 2018 Supreme Court rulings on forced labor compensation took effect Tuesday.According to sources in the judicial community, the Daejeon District Court's public notice came into effect as of 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, after the documents failed to be delivered to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in early September.The court has decided to take the extraordinary process that is used when legal documents fail to be delivered to concerned parties.According to Japanese media outlets, including, NHK, Mitsubishi said it plans to submit its position on the case, adding that all reparations were settled under the 1965 bilateral treaty that normalized Seoul-Tokyo ties.In November 2018, the South Korean Supreme Court ordered Mitsubishi to pay five Korean victims of wartime forced labor 100 to 150 million won each in compensation.After Mitsubishi repeatedly rejected the victims' request for negotiations, the victims launched proceedings last year to seize the company's assets in South Korea and dispose of them.The Daejeon court also issued a public notification for its asset seizure order, effective on December 30, after which it can order the liquidation.