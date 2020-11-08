Menu Content

Gov't Positively Assesses Pfizer's Interim Results of COVID-19 Vaccine

Write: 2020-11-10 15:24:31Update: 2020-11-10 15:37:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has positively assessed Pfizer’s interim results of its COVID-19 vaccine.

A senior ministry official, Seo Kyung-won, told reporters on Tuesday that the government plans to hold discussions on ways to introduce the American company’s vaccine while keeping a close eye on the clinical results.  

Seo cited that Pfizer is conducting global phase three clinical trials in six countries, including the U.S. and Brazil. 

Seo’s comments come after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said the interim clinical results of the COVID-19 vaccine they are jointly developing suggest the shot may be 90 percent effective at preventing the disease.

Meanwhile, the ministry unveiled on Tuesday that it had approved a total of 28 clinical trials in South Korea for 26 COVID-19 drug treatments and two vaccines. 

Of these, the trials of seven drug treatments have already concluded.
