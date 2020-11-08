Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Science

Gov't Aiming to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations from Latter Half of 2021

Write: 2020-11-10 16:06:26Update: 2020-11-10 16:48:39

Gov't Aiming to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations from Latter Half of 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says once a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, it will make preparations so that vaccinations can begin from the latter half of next year. 

Kwon Joon-wook, deputy director of the Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters, unveiled the plan on Tuesday amid reports that U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German firm BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed an over 90 percent efficacy rate.

Kwon said the government will likely be able to secure vaccines after the second quarter if it sets up various related systems. Such systems include securing vaccines via international organizations, monitoring side effects in other countries, revising and supplementing vaccination strategies with experts and securing a cold chain system. 

Kwon believes working-level preparations must be made for such goals. 

The government is currently pursuing a two-track strategy in securing COVID-19 vaccines through global cooperation and individual deals with global pharmaceutical companies.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >