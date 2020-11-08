NIS Chief Discusses Forced Labor Issue with Japanese PM

Photo : KBS News

South Korean National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won sat down with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday.According to Kyodo News, Park told reporters after his meeting with Suga in Tokyo that the two exchanged views on issues including victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor and North Korea’s abduction of Japanese citizens.The meeting occurred amid expectations that the NIS chief, the first high-ranking South Korean official to visit Japan since Suga took office in September, may help thaw strained Seoul-Tokyo relations over Japan’s wartime forced labor.Park, who worked as a special presidential envoy in the Kim Dae-jung administration, said he did not bring a letter from President Moon Jae-in to the Japanese leader.South Korea is seeking to host a three-way summit with Japan and China this year, but Japan had reportedly notified Seoul that Suga will not attend the summit unless Korea takes proper measures regarding a dispute over compensating victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.