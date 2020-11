Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have held their first bilateral forum on the cultural content industry.The event, held online on Tuesday, is a follow-up to the earlier joint declaration between Seoul and Abu Dhabi to make 2020 the year of mutual cultural exchanges.This year marks the 40th anniversary of the bilateral ties.During the forum, the two sides presented on the role and value of cultural content, introduced responses to COVID-19 by the content industries in both countries and shared success stories.They also adopted a joint statement pledging cooperation on distribution, promotion and application of cultural contents.