Lawmakers from S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss US Election's Regional Impact

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held a joint videoconference on Tuesday and discussed the recent U.S. presidential election and its possible ramifications on Northeast Asia.According to the National Assembly, participants in the 28th tripartite parliamentarian meeting assessed the potential policies of the incoming Joe Biden administration toward China and its regional impact. They also exchanged opinions on the foreign policy of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.The three nations also reached consensus on the need to build more cooperative structures among them to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the North Korean nuclear issue.The South Korean delegation included Song Young-gil of the ruling Democratic Party and Park Jin of the major opposition People Power Party.U.S. House Representative Mark Takano and Japanese House Representative Masaharu Nakagawa were among the lawmakers representing those two countries.