Seoul to Continue Discussions with Tokyo on Wartime Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry says it will continue discussions with Tokyo to resolve the issue of Japan’s wartime forced labor issue.A senior official of the ministry made the remark on Tuesday after a South Korean court's public notice to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on forced labor compensation took effect at 12 a.m.Reiterating Seoul’s stance that it is open to discussing reasonable solutions while respecting the judgment of the courts and victims’ rights and taking into consideration its relations with Tokyo, the official added the government will also listen to opinions from South Koreans on the court proceedings.The extraordinary process by Daejeon District Court was made about two months after the court sought to hear from the Japanese firm regarding the planned liquidation of its seized assets in South Korea to compensate the victims. Mitsubishi had refused to respond to the request.According to Japanese media outlets, Mitsubishi repeated on Tuesday that all reparations were settled under the 1965 bilateral treaty that normalized Seoul-Tokyo ties.In November 2018, the South Korean Supreme Court ordered Mitsubishi to pay five Korean victims of wartime forced labor 100 to 150 million won each in compensation.After Mitsubishi repeatedly rejected the victims' request for negotiations, the victims launched proceedings last year to seize the company's assets in South Korea and dispose of them.The Daejeon court also issued a public notification for its asset seizure order, effective on December 30, after which it can order the liquidation.