S. Korea's Spy Chief Meets Suga, Conveys Moon's Will to Normalize Seoul-Tokyo Ties

South Korea's intelligence chief said on Tuesday that he met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and conveyed President Moon Jae-in's will to normalize relations between the two nations.National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won made the remarks to reporters after his meeting with Suga in Tokyo.Park said that he relayed Moon's will to normalize Seoul-Tokyo ties, listened to Suga's good opinions on North Korea and other issues, and also fully explained Seoul's positions.Regarding the issue of Japan's wartime forced labor, Park said that the leaders of the two nations shared the need to resolve the issue, and things will go well if dialogue continues. Park added that he did not bring a letter from Moon but verbally relayed his opinions to Suga.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Suga said close cooperation between Japan and South Korea, as well as the United States, is essential in dealing with the threat posed by North Korea.Suga reportedly asked for Seoul's continued support for Japan's efforts to secure the repatriation of its nationals abducted by North Korea. NHK said Suga and Park agreed that the two nations should closely cooperate in responding to matters concerning the North.