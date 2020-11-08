Moon, British Prime Minister Discuss S. Korea-UK Ties, Climate Change

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held phone talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday and discussed ways to promote bilateral ties and cooperation on climate change.The presidential office said Johnson invited Moon to the summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies to be held in Britain next year.Moon expressed appreciation for the invitation and also invited Johnson to the upcoming P4G summit that South Korea plans to host in May next year.P4G, which stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, is a public-private initiative aimed at tackling climate change and other sustainable development goals.The summit was originally scheduled for June 2020 but postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The two leaders also discussed cooperation on climate change. Moon said he has expressed commitment to tackling the issue with the announcement of the 2050 carbon neutrality plan and he hopes the two countries will closely cooperate.