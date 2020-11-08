FSS Decides Heavy Penalties for Securities Chiefs over Lime Scandal

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's financial watchdog has decided to impose heavy punishment on former and incumbent heads of securities firms that sold the fund products of scandal-ridden Lime Asset Management.The Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) held a sanctions committee meeting on Tuesday and decided the level of sanctions for Shinhan Investment, KB Securities and Daishin Securities, major sellers of Lime funds.The FSS decided on heavy penalties of suspension or reprimand for four former and current executives of the three firms.Suspension is the second-strongest penalty of the five FSS sanctions that can be given to executives of financial institutions for illegal acts. The heaviest penalty is dismissal and the other three are reprimand, warning and caution.Those who receive reprimands, suspension or dismissal will be banned from being employed at local financial firms for three to five years.FSS Governor Yoon Suk-heun will decide on whether to accept the conclusion of the sanctions committee.