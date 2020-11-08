S. Korea Suffers Biggest Job Loss in Six Months in October

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea suffered the biggest drop in jobs in six months in October, extending the losing streak to an eight month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people reached 27-point-09 million last month, down 421-thousand from a year earlier.That's the largest fall since April when the nation lost 476-thousand jobs.Jobs have dropped for eight straight months since March. It is the longest decline since the country posted job losses for eight months from January 2009 during the global financial crisis.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older slipped by one-point-three percentage points on-year to 60-point-four percent, the lowest since October 2012.The country's jobless rate rose by point-seven percentage points on-year to three-point-seven percent in October, with the number of jobless people rising 164-thousand on-year to over one million.The economically inactive population, or people who are capable of working but choose not to seek jobs, came to 16-point-seven million, up 508-thousand on-year.