S. Korea Reports 3rd Case of Highly Pathogenic AI, Issues Warning

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea confirmed the third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) this year on Tuesday and issued a related warning.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said the H5N8 strain of bird flu was discovered in samples collected from wild birds on November 3 in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul.The finding came after the same strain was confirmed in the same city in South Chungcheong Province on October 25, marking the first highly pathogenic AI case in 32 months. The second case was reported in Yongin, south of Seoul, three days later.The Agriculture Ministry said it is taking enhanced quarantine measures in the region where the latest case was found, placing a travel ban on people and cars within a 500-meter radius of the area.The ministry also issued a highly pathogenic avian influenza warning, citing increased risks of the spread of the virus.