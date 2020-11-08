S. Korea's Exports Rise 20% in First 10 Days of November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports rose about 20 percent on-year in the first ten days of November, raising hopes for economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Wednesday, the nation's outbound shipments stood at 14-point-one billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 20-point-one percent from a year earlier.Compared to the same period last year, working days were up by point-five this year. Given the rise, the daily average exports during the ten-day period grew 12-point-one percent.Shipments of semiconductors and autos jumped nearly 32 percent and eight-point-three percent, respectively, while exports of petroleum products plunged 24 percent.Shipments to China and the United States grew 14-point-five percent and 23-point-five percent, respectively, while exports to Japan slipped seven-point-four percent.