Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Exports Rise 20% in First 10 Days of November

Write: 2020-11-11 09:28:15Update: 2020-11-11 10:01:19

S. Korea's Exports Rise 20% in First 10 Days of November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports rose about 20 percent on-year in the first ten days of November, raising hopes for economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Wednesday, the nation's outbound shipments stood at 14-point-one billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 20-point-one percent from a year earlier.

Compared to the same period last year, working days were up by point-five this year. Given the rise, the daily average exports during the ten-day period grew 12-point-one percent. 
  
Shipments of semiconductors and autos jumped nearly 32 percent and eight-point-three percent, respectively, while exports of petroleum products plunged 24 percent. 

Shipments to China and the United States grew 14-point-five percent and 23-point-five percent, respectively, while exports to Japan slipped seven-point-four percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >